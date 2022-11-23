Here’s What Lacey Chabert Had To Say About A Potential “Mean Girls” Reboot

It’s been nearly two decades since Mean Girls was first released — and people are still obsessed with the movie.
That even includes the film’s stars, like Lacey Chabert, who played the iconic role of Gretchen Wieners.
In fact, Lacey was recently asked about taking on the part of Gretchen once again in a Mean Girls reboot — and she was totally down.
“Oh, absolutely! I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now,” Lacey said during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
She continued, “And if their kids are the new mean girls? I would love to know what they’re doing.”
While it’s still up in the air if a reboot will actually happen, it’s nice to know that a lot of the cast is on board!
