Hillary Clinton applauds Billie Jean King’s quest for equality and wishes her “dear friend” on her 79th birthday

Billie Jean King received well wishes on her birthday from the former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton – whom she has campaigned for in the past.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King turned 79 on November 22, 2022. In her birthday acknowledgment message, the American vowed to keep pushing for equality in all sectors, as she has always done.

“Today I am 79 years young. As the new year approaches, please join me in remaining committed to equality in its many forms, and to making good trouble where it’s needed. There is much to accomplish, and I’m not done yet!” King wrote.

Today I am 79 years young. As the new year approaches, please join me in remaining committed to equality in its many forms, and to making good trouble where it’s needed. There is much to accomplish, and I’m not done yet! Today I am 79 years young.As the new year approaches, please join me in remaining committed to equality in its many forms, and to making good trouble where it’s needed. There is much to accomplish, and I’m not done yet!📷: USTA https://t.co/T8QT4pzWBg

Hillary Clinton, who has been a huge fan and supporter of the 12-time Grand Slam winner, appreciated King’s efforts as she wished her a happy birthday.

“Amen to that. Happy birthday, dear friend!” Clinton said.

The celebrated former athlete received wishes from many fans and colleagues, including Chris Evert. The 18-time Major winner also thanked King for being an exceptional role model and mentor.

“A very Happy Birthday to Billie Jean King. So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me!” Chris Evert wrote.

A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me! 🙏💚👍

The 79-year-old had a memorable birthday as she celebrated it playing tennis, followed by a cake-cutting party with her wife Ilana Kloss and loved ones.