Blueprints are the main course in COD Warzone 2. Earning and equipping blueprints is what players do most of the time. Hence, this guide is going to be about how to equip Blueprints in Call Of Duty Warzone 2. But, before diving deep into the topic, you must be familiar with what blueprints are.

Key Highlights:

Blueprints are an advanced version of a weapon with better stats and already attached attachments.

You can equip them by going to Multiplayer>Weapons>Warzone Loadout>custom loadout>Primary weapon>weapon.

You don’t have to unlock a weapon first to use a blueprint.

Blueprints are customizable.

Some of the Blueprints are time-limited; they would disappear with the expiry of the season.

What Are Blueprints In Warzone 2

Blueprints are actually the copy of the actual weapon but with attachments already attached and better stats. For instance, you unlock a blueprint for a weapon, which means you can either use the base weapon or you can choose to use the blueprint version of the weapon. Call Of Duty has given the players the liberty to upgrade every weapon to enhance their stats. A wide variety of weapons makes the game even more interesting.

Blueprints are essentially the ‘twins’ of the weapons. These generally do not have the same name as the base weapon. For example, you may unlock a blueprint named “TOKOLOSHE” for a base weapon, “BAS-P”.

Now, the extra attachments are already there for you with blueprint weapons, and however, if you want to change them or remove them, you can always do that. Another thing to know is that you do not need to have the base weapon unlocked to use the blueprint. If you have a blueprint, you are good to go. It is actually way cooler that you get to enjoy the upgraded version of the weapon without having to grind to earn all that XP and then upgrade the base weapon.

So, this is almost everything about what blueprints are. Now, let’s take a look at how you equip blueprints in Call Of Duty Warzone 2.

How To Equip Blueprints

Equipping blueprints in COD Warzone 2 is the same as equipping them in COD Warfare 2. To equip a blueprint, just go to the Weapons section in Multiplayer mode. Go to Warzone loadout, click on the ‘+’ sign to go to the custom loadout section, and then select the Primary weapons section. Here, a list of unlocked weapons will appear.

You will be able to see a protractor kind of sign (right above the armory) on each weapon, along with a number it. If it is a protractor with 1 written on it, that means you only have the base weapon. If it is 2, you have the base weapon and a blueprint.

Click on any weapon for which you have a blueprint, and you will see the base weapon and an unlocked blueprint weapon on the screen. By just clicking on the blueprint, you would have equipped it.

Customizing The Attachments On Blueprints

Although the blueprints already have the attachments, if you still want to make customizations to the weapon, you are always capable of doing that. Just click on the Gunsmith option right above the weapon option. You would be able to see all the attachments you have on the weapon. You can upgrade them as well, and you can un-equip them or change them however you like.

How To Unlock A Blueprint

Unlocking a blueprint requires you to get to a certain tier. This is a bit grind to face, but obviously, the trade-off is not bad if you want to get a blueprint. One thing to note, many of the blueprints are seasonal. By which, we mean that they can only be unlocked in the season that you are playing.

Once the season ends, you won’t be able to unlock them again. Moreover, you can get way cooler blueprints by purchasing a Battle Pass. You will get not just blueprints but also many other things as well like skins for weapons or vehicles etc.

Wrap Up

With the advent of the new Call Of Duty Warzone season, a massive content addition has been made. Blueprints have been part of the COD series, and the variety has been even more expanded this time.

To enjoy the real perks of a weapon, it is better to upgrade it or to use a certain weapon, and you would have to unlock it first. Neither of these two methods is a piece of cake. So, here is how exactly the blueprints come into play. You don’t need to unlock the weapon, and you already have the upgraded version of the weapon. What else do you want?

But the downside is that the blueprints may last for only the current season. As the season progresses, the blueprint vanished. Not all of them are temporary, but you do have some. So, be mindful of that. Eventually, you will need to upgrade the base weapon and its attachments.

If you find this guide helpful, you can always consider going through our detail guides about different aspects of COD Warzone 2 such as best SMGs loadouts and best shotgun loadouts you can find in Warzone 2.