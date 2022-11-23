How to gift pets correctly during the holidays – WBBJ TV

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — With the holidays coming up, you may want to give someone a pet or get one yourself.

The Carroll County Humane Society encourages you to adopt a pet. However, they want to avoid as many returns of pets as possible.

If you’re going to give someone a pet or adopt one, it’s very important to make sure you or the person you’re giving to can financially afford the pet, the pet matches in terms of personality, and that everyone is ready to care for the pet.

They recommend giving your new friend enough time to adjust completely to their new setting.

“It’s always great to give an animal for Christmas. It is fun. It’s a great moment,” said Crystal King, with the Carroll County Humane Society. “It’s a commitment. You’ve just got to be prepared for that. Do your research on what breed, if you’re getting a dog breed. Be prepared for that.”

To adopt, you can reach the Carroll County Humane Society at (731) 358-1019.

Dog adoptions are $125, and cats are $75, or two for $100.

And remember, keep your pets away from your Thanksgiving meals! You can read more about that here.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.