How to prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel at airports

As some of the busiest travel days are upon us, the Transportation Security Administration expects airport security checkpoints nationwide to be busy during Thanksgiving week.

According to AAA, nearly 55 million people will hit the road or catch a flight this Thanksgiving, up 1.5% percent from 2021 and getting close to levels seen before the pandemic.

“This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000,” AAA said in a statement.

TSA says that travel volumes have been notably higher leading up to the holiday, and they expect them to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“We expect to be busier this year than last year at this time, and probably very close to pre-pandemic levels,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared to handle the projected increase in travel volumes next week.”

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are usually the busiest travel days at airports, along with the following Sunday. As many as 2.5 million passengers are expected to be screened at airports nationwide on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and may surpass 2.5 million passengers on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Travelers are urged to arrive early and prepare for long lines. TSA recommends travelers get to the terminal with plenty of time before their scheduled flight. Airports like Denver International Airport are notifying flyers to arrive three hours early due to long lines and short staffing.

TSA provides these tips to keep in mind while traveling: