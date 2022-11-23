Humane Society of Charlotte offering furry twists on post-Thanksgiving deals

Each day of deals from Nov. 25-28 has a special deal depending on the pets you can take home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving may be a day of feasting and sharing gratitude for one’s blessings, but the day after kicks off a frenzy of holiday deals. But perhaps the best gift for your home isn’t a giant TV or fancy gadget, but rather a new fur-ever friend?

The Humane Society of Charlotte has just the deals for you if you’re looking to bring home a cat or dog for the holidays.

The adoption promotions kick off on Friday, Nov. 25. For this Black Friday deal, adopting families will get $50 off for any adult cat or dog that has entirely or mostly black fur. Adult pets are aged 1 year or older.

If you’re looking for a younger addition to the family, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 has a similar $50 off deal, albeit for kittens and puppies under 1 year old. Looking for a more settled-down senior friend? The Humane Society of Charlotte has a special deal for Secondhand Seniors Sunday on Nov. 27. All cats and dogs aged 7 years or older can be yours for a $65 adoption fee.

Cat(s) got your tongue? Cy-Purr Monday rounds out these four days of deals: take home one cat or kitten, and get another for 50% off. Just make sure the second feline friend’s costs are of equal or lesser value to the other one.

The Human Society of Charlotte is located at 1348 Parker Drive.

Options besides adoption

If now isn’t the best time for a new furry friend, there are ways to help animals in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division said their dog kennels are over capacity by 45 dogs. Anyone who can help with a stay-cation is encouraged to reach out for a special two-day stay. The shelter is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and staycations for dogs taken home then will last until Saturday since the shelter is closed Thursday and Friday.