Hungry bats could cause the next global pandemic, experts say

According to a new study, hungry bats could start the next pandemic. Experts have found that “megabats” shed more virus when they are starving.

This is largely because their search for food will lead them to closer proximity to livestock and humans.

And the study focused on Hendra virus, a rare respiratory and neurological disease which is carried by bats.

The flying mammals have a “supercharged” immune system that allows them to coexist with many dangerous pathogens, including Nipah virus, Marburg and Sars.

Hendra kills 75 per cent of the horses that have become infected with him.