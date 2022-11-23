Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday.

A majority of his house is now destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.

Courtesy: Jeff Arnold Courtesy: Jeff Arnold

“She was my buddy. You know our fur babies mean a lot to me,” said Jeff Arnold.

As soon as Arnold arrived home and saw smoke coming from his house, he said he immediately called 911 and sprang into action.

“So I bust the window open out, got the garden hose, and just started shooting water in it,” said Arnold.

He was unable to save his puppy and two cats.

But Arnold said it took the fire department at least 20 minutes to get there, and he believes they were given the wrong address.

“It’s not the fire department’s fault. They responded to the information that they got,” said Arnold.

A fire station is only about five miles from his home.

Arnold got a copy of his 911 call and shared it with KSN. You can hear it in the video above.

“I just don’t understand,” said Arnold.

He said this is going to cost him around $60,000.

“To me, the contents don’t really bother me too much, it’s my little girl buried over there, and the cats too,” said Arnold.

KSN reached out to the Hutchinson Fire Department and Hutchinson Police Department, but neither could comment on the fire and the response that night.

Arnold said he has received a lot of support from the community and is planning to rebuild.