I’m A Celebrity ‘fix’ row erupts as fans slam elimination

Tonight, Babatunde and Seann Walsh touched on their careers in comedy, with the Gogglebox star admitting he had a nine-to-five job a month before his big break.

He explained: “I stopped because I had a mental block. I can’t come up with new stuff. I just can’t come up with new jokes, it’s just not happening for me. I lost the love.

“I made the smart choice, left acting and I was just working, normal 9 to 5. Then a month later, everything changed. Everything.

“Mo [Gilligan] invited me to do a podcast with him and then he was like, ‘Oh, do you want to come on tour with me?’ and then from there it just went crazy.

“From an office job to 10 nights at the Apollo to the 02 Arena, to here. To the jungle. I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.