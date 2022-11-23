I’m A Celebrity viewers fume as they brand it the ‘Boy George Show’

In the latest episode of, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! fans watched as the fourth star left the Australian jungle. However, before they made their exit viewers were less than impressed with how much Boy George was being shown throughout.

During Tuesday’s instalment of I’m A Celeb, fans watched as Boy George, Mike Tindall and Seann Walsh took on the latest Bushtucker trial.

Wanting to win stars for their camp, they took part in Grot Yoga which saw them go into different positions while disgusting things were thrown on top of them.

Along with walking away with a full house, the campmates were also treated to a trip to the Jungle Arms pub where they enjoyed karaoke, food and some alcohol.

When it was 80s star Boy George’s turn to take the mic, he sang his infamous song Karma Chameleon, which Ant and Dec have played throughout the series.

