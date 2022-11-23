Categories
‘I’m not doing this’ The Queen song Freddie Mercury shut down


The track in question is Too Much Love Will Kill You, which Brian May had written on his own with a couple of other people. The lyrics were inspired by a dark period in his life, following the break up of his first marriage.

The 75-year-old told Guitar World: “[I had been] away from the group because I was so depressed that I couldn’t have anything to do with any of our public life. I was in a bad way because I was struggling with personal issues, and I recorded it for my solo album but never thought of it as a track for Queen. But at some point, I played it to the boys, and Roger [Taylor], John [Deacon], and Freddie; they loved it and said, ‘This has to be a Queen track. We have to do a Queen version of it,’ which I was very happy about.” 

After agreeing, the guitarist was surprised to see how Freddie saw the song differently, as it was transformed into a “big, bombastic and dramatic” Queen song from the “understated and small” original take. 

