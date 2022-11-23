‘I’m not doing this’ The Queen song Freddie Mercury shut down

The track in question is Too Much Love Will Kill You, which Brian May had written on his own with a couple of other people. The lyrics were inspired by a dark period in his life, following the break up of his first marriage.

The 75-year-old told Guitar World: “[I had been] away from the group because I was so depressed that I couldn’t have anything to do with any of our public life. I was in a bad way because I was struggling with personal issues, and I recorded it for my solo album but never thought of it as a track for Queen. But at some point, I played it to the boys, and Roger [Taylor], John [Deacon], and Freddie; they loved it and said, ‘This has to be a Queen track. We have to do a Queen version of it,’ which I was very happy about.”

After agreeing, the guitarist was surprised to see how Freddie saw the song differently, as it was transformed into a “big, bombastic and dramatic” Queen song from the “understated and small” original take.

