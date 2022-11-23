In the land of baseball, sumo and soccer share a close relationship

With a history stretching back millennia, sumo is often referred to as Japan’s kokugi, or national sport.
While not an official designation, it’s a description that few in the sport shy away from, with three of the Japan Sumo Association’s six yearly tournaments taking place in an arena called the Kokugikan (National Sport Hall), and the organization itself headquartered in the same building.
