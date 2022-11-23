Categories
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby months after she was left in baby box


A northern Indiana police officer and his wife adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box.The baby was barely a day old when she was dropped off at the Safe Haven baby box in Lake County earlier this year.The boxes allow people to give up an infant no more than 45 days old anonymously and without fear of arrest or prosecution.Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife adopted Myah.“It just makes me think moms know that they have an option,” said Shelby Faltynski. “That Myah was truly an answer to our prayer and hopefully we were the answer to the prayer of her mommy as well.”The couple also adopted their eight-year-old daughter, Kaia, in March.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. —

