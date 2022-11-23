Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

Categories
A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with directions to take flu medication. But Dudley was later hospitalized with meningitis and had to be put in a medically induced coma that left Dudley with brain damage. This week a Polk County jury found UnityPoint negligent in the case.

