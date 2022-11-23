Iranian official killed in explosion in Syria as riots rage at home

An explosion in Syria has killed a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the paramilitary squad announced on Wednesday.

Colonel Davoud Jafari of the Guard’s aerospace division died in the explosion, and sent a threat to Israel.

Officials warned Israel would pay for the “crime” as another Guard member was left injured.

An official with an Iran-backed group confirmed to The Associated Press that Jafari was struck by a roadside bomb near the Damascus International Airport, south of the capital.