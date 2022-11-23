Janette Manrara speaks out on ‘pressure’ with Aljaz at Christmas

Janette Manrara, 39, and Aljaz Skorjanec have revealed they don’t buy for each other at Christmas due to the “pressure” of choosing the perfect present. Defending their decision Aljaz, 32, said the couple enjoy dates throughout the year, so therefore aren’t too fussed about spoiling each other during the festive season.

The ex Strictly Come Dancing professional explained: “We don’t do Christmas presents. I think it works, you know.

“Because, you have so many other dates during the year that are a better opportunity for it, you have Valentine’s Day, you have your anniversary which you can’t miss.

“So I think [with] Christmas, it’s more time to like, spoil your family, your friends, or somebody that you don’t even know that needs something positive in their life, but I think no, we stopped doing Christmas.”

Janette went on to say she would only want to give somebody a present that they found “amazing”.

READ MORE: Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico, 54, poses up a storm in sultry underwear