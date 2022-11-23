Jenna Ortega speaks out on ‘stress’ of Wednesday filming

Even so, her deceptively simple look still took a lot of time to piece together before filming even once her hairstyle had been decided upon.

“It became second nature,” Jenna said. “Two braids are a lot more difficult than you would think.

“My hairdresser, Nirvana, who’s incredible, she would say, ‘Body, mind, spirit, body,

mind, spirit,’ because she thought that would help create a perfect braid, and sometimes it did, and that was our little mantra in the mornings.”

Tim directs Jenna in four out of Wednesday’s eight episodes, so fans of his unique and spooky style won’t want to miss out on his first foray onto the small screen this week.

Wednesday premieres Wednesday, November 23 on Netflix.