Jenna Ortega’s Audition For “Wednesday” Consisted Of A Zoom Call, Fake Blood, And A Massive Facial Wound

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Tim Burton’s new show, Wednesday, dropped today on Netflix and it stars Gen Z’s new Scream Queen, Jenna Ortega.
The story follows the eldest Addams child as she makes her way to Nevermore Academy, a dark and brooding private school, and finds herself entangled in a web of lies, mystery, and murder.
While the Addams Family brand is known for their campy portrayal of an unusual family with eccentric tastes, director Tim Burton turns the camp on its head with this darker version of the characters we’ve come to know and love.
Thankfully, Jenna is no stranger to dark storylines as she’s found herself in numerous horror projects over the years such as Insidious: Chapter 2, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream 5, and X.
In fact, it was while she was still filming X in New Zealand that she found herself auditioning for the role of Wednesday Addams over Zoom.
During a recent interview with Wired, Jenna lovingly recalled that she met with Tim for her audition right after filming her death scene where her character was, unfortunately, shot in the head.
The prosthetic used for the gunshot wound actually cut Jenna while they were filming, so she showed up to the audition with a real open wound. “When I met with Tim Burton for Wednesday, I had stage blood and glycerin sweat in my hair and a massive cut on my face and had been up for over 24 hours,” she explained.
“I got on Zoom and he actually laughed. It made me laugh. I thought it was endearing.”
It’s no wonder that Jenna was given the role because that’s the most Wednesday Addams thing I’ve ever heard in my life! She truly is horror’s new “it girl” and I couldn’t love that more for her.
Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.
