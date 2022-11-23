Jennifer Grey, 62, almost unrecognisable as cult leader for new role

Jennifer Grey, 62, is proving that much like her iconic Dirty Dancing character Baby, you can’t put her in a corner.

The critically acclaimed actress is taking on a contrasting new role for Starving For Salvation, which is set to debut next year.

Jennifer will be playing the late Gwen Shamblin Lara, a trained dietician turned cult leader, with the program set to focus on Gwen’s megachurch in Tennessee, the Remnant Fellowship.

Gwen, according to Lifetime, led her Remnant Fellowship followers not just in a stringent religious lifestyle, but also a carefully monitored diet.

One survivor shared in an HBO Max documentary, The Way Down, that she was put on a diet of 10 bites of food a day.

Gwen reportedly banished those who became overweight and instructed her followers to “run to God” instead of “reaching for food”, according to the Daily Mail.