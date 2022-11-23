Categories
Jennifer Lopez's social media accounts have gone dark | CNN



What is Jennifer Lopez up to?

The actress and singer’s social media went dark on Tuesday and followers are trying to figure out what it means.

All of the previous posts on her verified Instagram account have been deleted and there were no new postings on her Facebook, Tik Tok and Twitter accounts.

Lopez has close to 347 million followers in total, with the bulk of those – 226 million – on Instagram. The photo on that account was absent Wednesday with only a black dot showing.

Such actions by a celebrity usually precede some sort of major announcement. Friday marks the 20th anniversary of her third studio album “This Is Me… Then,” which she dedicated to her then-beau (now husband) Ben Affleck.

The album included the singles “Jenny from the Block,” “All I Have” and “Dear Ben.”

Over on Twitter, where the last action on her account was a retweet from the account of her forthcoming film “Shotgun Wedding,” costarring Josh Duhamel, there were some questions and a bit of excitement.

“Something big must be happening!,” one fan account tweeted.

CNN has reached out to reps for Lopez for comment.





