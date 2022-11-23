Joshua management breaks silence on trainer situation

258 Management’s head of boxing Will Harvey has confirmed that Anthony Joshua has had no official conversations about changing his current training set-up despite rampant speculation. Rumours began to circulate that Joshua was looking to switch up his backroom team after AJ stated that he wants to be a ‘free spirit’ when it comes to his training.

Roy Jones Jr’s name was thrown into the mix with the boxing legend claiming he had spoken to Joshua about the possibility of coming on board. But Harvey affirms that there has been communication between Jones Jr and 258.

Speaking to Seconds Out, he said: “The Roy Jones situation, I can tell you now, there’s been no official conversations about Roy Jones coming into the camp at all. AJ was out in Abu Dhabi for the Bivol fight, I think Roy was there as well, they were talking.

“Roy’s a Hall of Famer, AJ’s going to chew his ear off and get advice from him but that’s as far as it’s gone about bringing Roy into the setup and there have been no official conversations about changing the set-up that we’ve got at the moment. It’s all hearsay and speculation at the moment.”