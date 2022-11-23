Kate ‘didn’t try to put herself in the spotlight’ as she helped King





Kate, Princess of Wales, didn’t try to put herself in the spotlight as she welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, according to a commentator. Body language expert Darren Stanton noted Prince William’s wife didn’t wear an overpowering colour upon meeting the politician and attending – alongside the Prince of Wales, the King and Queen Consort – the ceremonial welcome in his honour.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the expert said: “We also see Kate adopting a more plum or maroon colour dress, which is still proportionate to her position as future Queen and senior member of the Royal Family. “However, it is not an overpowering colour like a vibrant red or blue and she is not attempting to put herself in the spotlight.” The Princess of Wales, the expert also said, operated so in tune with her husband when they met President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel in London they almost brought to mind “professional dancers”. He said: “Included in official photos of the Prince and Princess greeting the president of South Africa, there is a great shot of William and Kate standing with him in the middle.

“What is most striking about this photograph is looking at how both William and Kate are standing in relation to the president, it is a great shot where everyone is smiling with a genuine smile. “However, the Prince and Princess of Wales both put their hands forward, they are matching and mirroring each other unconsciously which demonstrates they are both on the same page, both thinking the same thing and operating almost like professional dancers as they are so synchronised.” Mr Stanton added Kate and William adopted a “submissive gesture”, which can also be read as a “sign of respect”, when they placed their hands in front of them to pose for an official picture with the politician. He continued: “You’ll often see people adopt this stance at a funeral or some other solemn occasion, so what they’re really doing is unconsciously paying the South African president due respect as he stands with his hands to his side.” READ MORE: Meghan gushes over ‘iconic’ Sex and The City in latest Spotify podcast

The commentator also analysed the body language displayed by William upon his arrival under the dais placed in Horse Guards Parade, where President Ramaphosa listened to the South African anthem and inspected the guard of honour before leaving in the Irish State Carriage directed to Buckingham Palace. The heir to the throne, Mr Stanton added, has developed over the past months “a fantastic set of new skills in terms of making others feel very comfortable”. Suggesting the Prince of Wales has grown extensively into his prominent role in the Firm, he explained: “He makes certain gestures like placing his hand over his heart which is a submissive gesture. “I noticed as they walked onto the stage and walked past Camilla he made this gesture with his hands, placing them against his chest. DON’T MISS

“We may have seen this as self assurance in previous years, but we have seen in the last 18 months to two years that Prince William has developed boundless confidence when attending these sorts of events.” Following the ceremonial welcome, Prince William and Kate were among the royals to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace as President Ramaphosa was shown an exhibition of Royal Collection’s items relating to South Africa exposed in the Picture Gallery. On Tuesday evening, the Waleses returned to Buckingham Palace for the first-ever state banquet hosted by Charles since his accession to the throne. While supporting the King and Queen in entertaining the dozens of guests at the Palace, Kate donned the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914 given as a wedding gift by the late Queen to Princess Diana, as well as a cape Jenny Packham floor-length gown. The royal was also seen with the GCVO Star and Sash, as well as the four-strand pearl bracelet belonging to the late Elizabeth II and Diana’s diamond and pearl drop earrings.

Like Loading...