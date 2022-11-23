Kate Middleton fans were ‘hoping she’d re-wear gown’ to State Banquet

Kate Middleton, 40, stepped out with Prince William at the first State Banquet of King Charles’ reign on Tuesday evening. The Princess of Wales decided to re-wear her most worn tiara for these sorts of occasions, but she also purchased a new glamorous gown for the event.

Kate wore a beautiful white Jenny Packham gown on Tuesday evening with embellished shoulders. The “Elspeth Gown” as it is known was purchased for a whopping £4,303.09.

The Princess’ dress featured a boat neckline and long open sleeves, with beaded detailing across the shoulders. It was a fitted look and featured a stretch cape, similar to outfits worn by Meghan Markle in the past.

Kate’s back featured a keyhole, and it was actually from Jenny Packham’s bridal collection, making it an unusual choice for a State Banquet. As with previous dresses, such as her black and white number from the Top Gun premiere, Kate had this gown altered.

The keyhole back was closed up for a more demure look for the Princess of Wales. Many fans hoped Kate would re-wear a beautiful ballgown from her wardrobe as opposed to purchasing a new expensive dress for Tuesday’s occasion.

