Kate’s outfits might have hidden meanings – ‘obvious symbolism’

Melissa claimed that again, this was a subtle sign of support for those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Despite the Ukraine flag being a brighter blue, the expert said this was “close enough”.

And it’s not just Kate’s clothing that likes to make a statement, according to the expert, but her jewellery too.

During a trip to Ireland for St Patrick’s Day this year, Melissa suggested that Kate paid homage to the country with her choice of accessories.

She commented: “During a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St Patrick’s day parade at Mons barracks, Kate gave a nod to the Emerald Isle, wearing a green, military style coat with epaulettes.