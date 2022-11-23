Kate’s touching tribute to Diana as royal attends state banquet

Kate, Princess of Wales, paid tribute to Princess Diana as she stepped out in a stunning tiara and pearl earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, for her first state banquet in her new role. The royal joined the King, her husband, William, Prince of Wales, and more than 160 guests for a glittering white tie evening affair at Buckingham Palace in honour of the South African president.

Kate wore a caped, white Jenny Packham floor-length evening dress with sparkling detail on the shoulders, and her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot.

The Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, was often worn by her namesake Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was given to Princess Diana by the Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.

It was designed by the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, and based on one owned by Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta, who married the first Duke of Cambridge.

The royal was also seen with the GCVO Star and Sash, as well as the four-strand pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen and Diana’s diamond and pearl drop earrings.

