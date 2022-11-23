Kate’s tribute to Queen as royals prepare for first Christmas

The state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace and welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the UK. For the evening, Kate wore the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara, which was one of Princess Diana’s favourite pieces to wear in a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law and the Princess also donned a bracelet and brooch in remembrance of the late Queen, who passed away in September.

During the visit, as well as the tiara, Kate wore a pearl bracelet that belonged to the late Queen and a broach that had Queen Elizabeth II’s face on it.

The Royal Family are set to spend their first Christmas without the late Queen.

Various reports have suggested that the family will face “major changes” over the festive period and will be “less formal” compared to their usual traditions.

As well as her tributes to the late Queen, the tiara that Kate wore to the state banquet was a former “favourite” of Princess Diana.

