Kate’s tribute to Queen as royals prepare for first Christmas

The state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace and welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the UK. For the evening, Kate wore the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara, which was one of Princess Diana’s favourite pieces to wear in a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law and the Princess also donned a bracelet and brooch in remembrance of the late Queen, who passed away in September.
During the visit, as well as the tiara, Kate wore a pearl bracelet that belonged to the late Queen and a broach that had Queen Elizabeth II’s face on it.
The Royal Family are set to spend their first Christmas without the late Queen.
Various reports have suggested that the family will face “major changes” over the festive period and will be “less formal” compared to their usual traditions.
As well as her tributes to the late Queen, the tiara that Kate wore to the state banquet was a former “favourite” of Princess Diana.
The tiara was commissioned in 1914 and was made by royal jeweller Garrard for Queen Mary.
According to The Sun, the tiara was created as a replica of one owned by Queen Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel.
This is not the first time that the Princess of Wales has worn the stunning tiara.
The Princess wore it back in October 2018, whilst attending a state banquet alongside Prince William and the late Queen Elizabeth II, and has been spotted in it numerous times.
Prior to the start of King Charles III’s reign on September 8, Kate and William were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Since his reign began, Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales, the royal title previously held by William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
She is the first member of the family to publicly use the title albeit Queen Consort Camilla automatically received the Princess of Wales title when she married then-Prince Charles in 2005.
The royal opted to be known by the minor title of Duchess of Cornwall, which Kate also inherited upon the King’s accession, out of respect for the late Diana.
