Keke Palmer Just Shared The Best Sex Advice She Got From Whoopi Goldberg, And It “Changed Her Life”


Keke Palmer just opened up about the incredible sex advice she got from Whoopi Goldberg — something I was not at all expecting but am totally here for!

On a recent episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, Keke recalled, “I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just — start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true.'”

The Nickelodeon alum said that pleasing her partners had always been her main priority in the bedroom.

“My identity with sex — it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'” she said. “And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy.'”

“That was, like, depressing and not enough because I realized, like, well, wait a damn minute. … This isn’t it, know what I’m saying? So, it was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me.”

Then, Keke revealed that porn-style sex just doesn’t do it for her.

“There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex — because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn: simulated-esque sex — was something that could be interesting or fun,” she said. “But I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I’m being, you know, lightly frank.”

“I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach,” she said.

So glad you’ve found what works for you, Keke!



