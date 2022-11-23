Kelly Rowland reiterates her support for Chris Brown | CNN





Kelly Rowland is speaking out about grace after her support for singer Chris Brown at the American Music Awards was met with some backlash.

“I believe that grace is very real and we all need a dose of it,” the actress and singer told a photographer for TMZ.

“Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get,” she said. “Even our own things that we have. I think it’s just important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

Rowland caused a bit of a stir Sunday night when she presented the favorite male R&B artist award at the American Music Awards, accepting for Brown who won, but was not present.

There were some boos mixed in with the applause when Brown’s name was announced and Rowland told the crown to “chill out.”

“I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” she said. “I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

Brown has been a lightening rod of controversy since 2009, when he assaulted his then girlfriend, fellow singer Rihanna. He pled guilty to the attack and was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days in jail.

Rowland was asked by the TMZ photographer if she believed that Brown needed to be forgiven.

“We all need to be forgiven for anything we can be doing, anything that we’re thinking,” Rowland said. “We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real.”