Kids Foot Locker Launches Metaverse Experience on Roblox – NFTgators

Kids Foot Locker has jumped on the metaverse race with a virtual hub on Roblox. Dubbed “Kids Foot Locker House of Play”, the experience offers immersive gaming, unlockable sneakers with powers, and an interactive virtual space.

The metaverse is a 3D virtual space where people can interact immersively through gaming, virtual shopping, socialising, and other experiential events. Leading brands have leveraged the rapid growth of the industry to create more intimate relationships with their fans.

Kids Foot Locker joins a growing list of retailers that have pounced on the opportunity with a virtual hub on Roblox including Samsung, Walmart and MTV Music Video Awards, among others.

The athletic apparel and footwear retailer is bringing its physical House of Play to the metaverse. The play-oriented experience was introduced last year by Kids Foot Locker. The virtual game features non-playable jersey-wearing Kids Foot Locker store associates, known as “Stripers,” designed to guide players throughout the experience.

Kids Foot Locker is a subsidiary of the giant apparel and footwear company Foot Locker Inc.(NYSE: FL), which according to data reports annual revenue of more than $8 billion (2020).

The limited edition Kids Foot Locker House of Play Roblox experience will be available through January 31, 2023.

The experience will reward top performers with a trophy that they can keep in their digital Club Roblox home.

Roblox’s gamified metaverse has emerged as the go-to platform for web2 brands looking to pounce on the metaverse opportunity. The industry is expected to reach a market value of about $5 trillion by 2030 according to a report by McKinsey & Co.

Although Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has come under immense scrutiny for flashing money at the Metaverse, relatively smaller players like Roblox and privately held web3 platforms Decentraland and The Sandbox appear to be coping better whilst the industry continues to weather the crypto downturn.

