King Charles praises ‘rather wonderful’ South African chess set

An extraordinary chess set gifted to the late Duke of Edinburgh by the former South African President and civil rights champion Nelson Mandela has been proudly put on display in Buckingham Palace. The set was part of a series of artefacts put out in honour of the state visit of Cyril Ramaphosa, the serving President of the Rainbow Nation.

King Charles hailed the set as “rather wonderful” as he showed President Ramaphosa the pieces from the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) emphasising Anglo-South African relations.

Instead of the traditional black and white playing pieces, the gift from Mr Mandela features the Zulu and Ndebele tribes playing against each other.

Daily Mail royal reporter Rebecca English praised the chess set as “one of my favourite moments” from the event.

Among other features from the “wonderful display” from the RCT was a photograph of the then-Prince of Wales with the Spice Girls.