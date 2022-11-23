Kyiv’s critical infrastructure hit by Russian rocket attacks; Ukraine to set up winter shelters

A view of road during night as street lamps are turned off to save energy and money amid Russia-Ukraine war in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 20, 2022.

Russian missile strikes hit energy infrastructure in much of Ukraine, prompting emergency shutdowns across “all regions” according to Ukrainian electricity supplier Ukrenergo.

“This is a necessary step to protect power grids from additional technological accidents and support the operation of the power system,” Ukrenergo said in a statement.

While repair crews and state emergency services are prepared to address damage after the end of the air raid alert, harsh weather conditions including frost and freezing rain in some regions could prolong the restoration process.

Officials in Kyiv told residents to monitor Telegram for updates on the air raid alert, as the electric alert system is out of service due to the power outages. Regional and municipal administrations are bracing for more strikes, warning residents to remain sheltered until officials say otherwise.

— Rocio Fabbro