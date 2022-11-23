LastPass discounts its Premium plans by 25 percent for Black Friday | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

A password manager is one of the few essential apps everyone should have installed on their devices. Not only will one make your life easier by taking the work out of remembering countless different passwords, but it can also help to shield you from the worst effects of a data breach. That’s because every password manager will push you to avoid using the same password for different websites.

There are many options out there, but if you’re already a LastPass user, the platform’s Premium subscription is currently discounted until November 29th. After a 25 percent price cut, the personal plan is $3.19 per month, while the monthly price for the family plan is $4.13. The latter supports up to six users, so even if you share it with just one other person in your household, you’re saving a fair amount.

While it’s possible to use LastPass without a Premium subscription, you won’t be able to use your account on multiple devices. That’s a feature you need to get the most out of a password manager. The paid tier also comes with access to features like , 1GB of file storage and emergency access.

