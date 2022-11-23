Lifeboat Charity RNLI Chooses SnapLogic for Data Agility in Fast-Paced Environment

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the charity that saves lives at sea, is working with SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation. The RNLI has been able to use additional data to support decision making, work efficiently, and empower internal teams, all with the use of SnapLogic. From real-time reporting on lifeboat locations (AIS), to fundraising, HR, and managing the back-end of their volunteer crew app, the RNLI’s Data Engineering team is utilising SnapLogic across the organisation.

The RNLI has always been passionate about its data; while also, as a charity, needing to operate as an agile, efficient organisation. The RNLI chose SnapLogic’s Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) to support its data analytics and since deploying SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform, the organisation has seen multiple benefits.

The Data Engineering team has saved time as they can now easily and quickly repeat work using templates and pipelines as well as using readymade Snap Packs to build integrations. Feedback from the team was that their work is now easy to share within the team: scalable, standardised, and resilient. Perhaps most importantly, given the need for agile ways of working, the Data Engineering team is able to rapidly develop, prototype and test out ideas.

“As a data-hungry organisation, we utilise SnapLogic as our iPaaS tool mainly because of its ease of use, which has sped up processes significantly, made the team more efficient, and increased collaboration,” said Dr. Sam Prodger, Head of Data Operations and Applications at the RNLI. “The most common request we get from our colleagues is to provide new data more quickly – with SnapLogic, that’s possible.”

One unique use of SnapLogic involves the RNLI Callout and Messaging System (RCAMS), a mobile app that helps the RNLI alert its volunteer crew members to a shout. The RNLI had previously found it difficult to integrate the app’s back-end, and provide reporting to support the coastal teams.

The RNLI’s next project using SnapLogic will tackle the challenge of accessing data from over thousands of sensors on board each lifeboat. With these sensors recording a wealth of information, from water depth to engine performance, the RNLI plans to pull data from each lifeboat into a central location, extracting insights to help the organisation protect its crews and maintain its fleet of lifeboats, with some lifeboats costing upwards of £2 million each.

“SnapLogic believes in making a way for people to be able to work easier, whilst also making the most of data integration capabilities,” said Zahi Yaari, VP of EMEA at SnapLogic. “We’re delighted to be working with the RNLI to ensure they can do their vital work without distraction. This is why intelligent, easy-to-use and AI-driven integration and automation makes all the difference.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.