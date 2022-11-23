‘Lock her up’ Tourist slammed for bad behaviour in Mexico





A woman was mobbed by a crowd in Mexico after she climbed on a sacred monument in the country. The tourist was shown scaling the Mayan site in a viral video on TikTok.

The tourist was shown climbing more than 90 steps at the Temple of Kukulcan, a monument at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Mexico. Chichen Itza was once a large city, built by the Maya people of the Terminal Classic period. The woman’s behaviour immediately angered the crowd of visitors at the monument who are heard shouting in the video. Cries of ‘prison’ and ‘lock her up’ in Spanish were among the catcalls. Once she reached the top of the monument, the woman was shown removing her hat and dancing until a staff member escorted her down the stairs. According to Spanish paper, El Pais, some tourists even joked that the woman should be offered up as a sacrifice to the gods. After eventually climbing down, other visitors shoved the woman and some attempted to pull her hair. READ MORE: ‘Gross’ Plane passengers urged to stop ‘offputting’ behaviour

In the video, shared by TikTok user ‘angelalopeze’, people were also shown spraying water on the woman as she was escorted away. One even seemed to snatch her hat away. ‘Angelalopeze’ wrote: “This is so disrespectful…don’t mess with my Mexican people.” Other TikTok users also shared their disgust with the tourist’s actions. One claimed: “I’ve been to the pyramids in Chichen Itza and it’s so beautiful. Watching people be so disrespectful about it is so sad. She definitely should be in jail.” Another said: “People are so disrespectful of other countries. If you visit another country you respect their stuff. We learned this before preschool, it’s not hard.” DON’T MISS

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), which manages the site, said the ancient attraction did not suffer any damage in the incident. The tourist was handed over to the Ministry of Public Security and will likely face administrative sanctions. This could be in the form of a fine. Chichen Itza is listed as a World Heritage Site by Unesco and INAH stats show it was Mexico’s most visited archaeological site between January and September this year. Tourists are banned from climbing the monuments and from going inside the chambers due to a terrible accident. READ MORE: Spain’s Canary Islands introduce strict new tourist fines

In 2006 an 80 year old American tourist fell to her death after climbing the 91 steps to the top of El Castillo. The woman died four hours after the fall. Aside from the dangers, tourists are also banned from climbing on the monuments to help preserve them. Chichen Itza is over 1,500 years old. A former visitor commented on the TikTok video: “I went there before, and we were not allowed to go up there because of how many people destroyed things.” But the tourist isn’t the only traveller to hit the headlines for bad behaviour abroad in recent months.

A woman and her photographer recently caused outrage in Italy after she posed naked on the steps of Amalfi Cathedral. The group hadn’t sought permission for the risque shoot. Another tourist got in trouble for riding a moped through the ancient site of Pompeii. It is thought that the Australian tourist entered the fragile Roman site using a gate for staff and maintenance workers. In another case of misbehaviour, Venice’s mayor promised dinner to any person who could identify two tourists spotted surfing one of the city’s famous canals in a viral video. Venice has sought to crackdown on the number of tourists visiting and is planning to introduce a fee for daytrippers. Tourists will need to pay to enter the city for the day under the plan.

