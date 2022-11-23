Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge fights back tears over eating disorder

She also suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), meaning that keeping her blood sugar levels in check is imperative for her – and yet restricting food still “takes up so much brain power throughout the day”.

Frankie admitted that she constantly feels “shattered” due to her lifestyle.

“Of course what I eat or don’t eat in a day is going to make a massive difference – I would love to be helping my mental health instead of just relying on medication,” she concluded.

“And I would love to have more energy instead of always complaining that I’m tired at the age of 33, because sometimes I feel like I’m 100!”

The star had previously worn a Glamour Award for being a Mental Health Gamechanger after opening up about depression, and is keen to raise awareness of these issues.

If you’re worried about your health or the health of somebody else, you can contact SEED eating disorder support service on 01482 718130 or on their website. https://seedeatingdisorders.org.uk/