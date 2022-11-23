L’Oréal Premiers Virtual Beauty Looks on Metaverse Avatar Platform | License Global

“This partnership allows us to better understand the appetite for virtual beauty amongst consumers and elevate beauty experiences,” says Camille Kroely, chief metaverse3 officer, The L’Oréal Group. “With more than three billion global gamers, our approach is to explore new beauty codes, while making the experience more accessible and

inclusive. Through creativity, technology and L’Oréal’s beauty expertise, we aim to offer a space for self-expression that reflects the diversity of our world beyond ‘physical.’”