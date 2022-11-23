Love Actually actress had to wear dead woman’s clothes after £65k con

Love Actually star Meg Wynn Owen, real name was Margaret Wright, was conned out of £65,000 from her account by a so-called friend. The stolen lump sum of money resulted in the actress being left with a £1,750.12 overdraft which was later written off by the bank.

A court also heard how the penniless star had to wear clothes from dead residents at her care home.

Brian Malam, 60, had been put in charge of Meg’s finances back in 2014 due to her declining health as she suffered from dementia.

Without permission, he took thousands of pounds from her savings through a combination of bank transfers.

Brian, who previously pleaded guilty to fraud while occupying a position of trust, was sentenced to two years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court.

