Love Actually actress had to wear dead woman’s clothes after £65k con

Love Actually star Meg Wynn Owen, real name was Margaret Wright, was conned out of £65,000 from her account by a so-called friend. The stolen lump sum of money resulted in the actress being left with a £1,750.12 overdraft which was later written off by the bank.
A court also heard how the penniless star had to wear clothes from dead residents at her care home.
Brian Malam, 60, had been put in charge of Meg’s finances back in 2014 due to her declining health as she suffered from dementia.
Without permission, he took thousands of pounds from her savings through a combination of bank transfers.
Brian, who previously pleaded guilty to fraud while occupying a position of trust, was sentenced to two years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court.
READ MORE: Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico, 54, poses up a storm in sultry underwear
He went on to say he had spent the cash on materials he needed for work.
Judge Paul Hodson told him: “The position was that you were taking money from her bank account in significant funds and either transferring it into your own account or spending it directly.
“As time went on you simply continued in what you were doing known full well the money would not be repaid realistically.
“Your victim had to be dressed in clothes that belonged to deceased residents of her care home due to insufficient funds.
Source link