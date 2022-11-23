Man Utd icon Ferguson plotted to sign Ochoa and World Cup ace was keen

Guillermo Ochoa is the talk of the World Cup once again after his heroics for Mexico against Poland on Tuesday. The goalkeeper, appearing in his fifth World Cup, denied Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot with an impressive save. So, with the 37-year-old in the spotlight, it’s time to look back at Manchester United’s failed pursuit of the shot-stopper.

Back in 2007, Manchester United had Edwin van der Sar as their No 1.

The Netherlands international had joined from Fulham two years previously, impressing at Old Trafford and finally filling the gloves left behind by Peter Schmeichel’s departure in 1999.

But with Van der Sar approaching the twilight years of his career, Sir Alex Ferguson was on the lookout for a successor.

Despite having a young Ben Foster on their books at the time, the Scot knew he needed another goalkeeper to ensure they challenge Chelsea for the Premier League title.

And The Telegraph said back in 2007 that Ochoa was in United’s sights.