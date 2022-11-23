Man Utd takeover – Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘set to bid’ record fee for club

“So what will happen now? We have a sports franchise. We own a third of Mercedes’ Formula 1 team. Robbed last year. The one thing we don’t have… Football is the most popular sport in the world. We should have a premier club. Nice has got a very interesting history. We’ll have a look at what we might be able to do with Nice.”

United released a statement on Tuesday night, in a busy day for the club after confirming they had agreed to mutually terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, announcing that the Glazers were seeking new investment either through a partial or full sale of the club.

The club reportedly could fetch up to £9bn, which could put off Ineos due to their rule of a return on investment within three years, but United are rumoured to be the only business venture that would change Ratcliffe’s mind.