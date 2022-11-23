Marko Mesarovic, senior tennis player, Westwood

What has been your favorite memory playing tennis at Westwood?

It was when we won state in tennis in 2021. Obviously, it was a pretty down year for everyone in the whole world. Coming together as a team and winning that state championship during COVID. It made the year for all of us. We had that state title coming for a long time because we’d been really successful as a team.

How did you get started playing tennis?

In fifth grade I entered an auction for tennis lessons at Great Hills Country Club. I won a raffle and played in camps throughout the summer. I got into it and decided to keep playing it.

Why is Westwood so good at tennis?

I think it has to do with our coaches (Travis Dalrymple and Dan Veve). They’re some of the best coaches in the state, if not the best. They individualize every person on the team and know how to make them better instead of doing the same thing for everyone.

Do you have any match-day rituals?

I try to be as strict with my routine as possible. Have breakfast. Stay on time. Warm up. Be on time. Things that put you in a position to win that match.

Your school recently won team tennis at state. How special was it to win that as a senior?

It was amazing. In my junior year we struggled and lost in the quarterfinals. To come back from a loss like that — with all the pressure we had this year — was amazing. It couldn’t have been better. We overestimated all of our opponents and we took it to them. We ended up winning the finals 10-0 (against Houston Memorial), which had never been done before in the finals.

What do you plan to do after high school?

I will be planning to attend Clemson University to play tennis. I liked the atmosphere, the coaches. They made me feel at home. Clemson is a really prestigious university in athletics and it has solid academics. That will be the best balance for me.

If you could play on any court in the world, where would it be?

Wimbledon, for sure. Going all the way to London and playing on the grass would be special.

If you could have dinner with four people in this history of the world, who would they be?

I would choose Novak Djokovic, Nikola Tesla, Michael Jordan and my (paternal) ancestors who fought in World War II.

Why your ancestors?

I would like to learn about their upbringing and what it was like during those times. And learn about my family. I don’t know much about those times.

Tell me something about you that most people don’t know.

I go skiing twice a year with my family. It’s kind of hard for athletes to go skiing because of risk of injury, but I’ve been skiing since I was 2 years old about twice a year to Power Mountain in Utah. It’s a hidden gem.

Rick Cantu