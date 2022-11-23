Categories
Marko Mesarovic, senior tennis player, Westwood


Westwood's Marko Mesarovic races to hit the ball against Plano West during the 2021 UIL state tennis tournament. He will play tennis at Clemson next year.

What has been your favorite memory playing tennis at Westwood?

It was when we won state in tennis in 2021. Obviously, it was a pretty down year for everyone in the whole world. Coming together as a team and winning that state championship during COVID. It made the year for all of us. We had that state title coming for a long time because we’d been really successful as a team. 

How did you get started playing tennis?

In fifth grade I entered an auction for tennis lessons at Great Hills Country Club. I won a raffle and played in camps throughout the summer. I got into it and decided to keep playing it.  

Why is Westwood so good at tennis?

I think it has to do with our coaches (Travis Dalrymple and Dan Veve). They’re some of the best coaches in the state, if not the best. They individualize every person on the team and know how to make them better instead of doing the same thing for everyone. 

Do you have any match-day rituals?

I try to be as strict with my routine as possible. Have breakfast. Stay on time. Warm up. Be on time. Things that put you in a position to win that match. 



