Martin Lewis urges shoppers to buy 50p item for trick this month





Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a warning to all Tesco shoppers as a nasty deadline looms for customers of the supermarket. Speaking on the final episode of his ITV Martin Lewis Money Show Live series, Martin urged viewers to act now before the Tesco deadline.

In the show, he said there is a “50p trick” you can use to save your Clubcard vouchers, but it will only work before the end of the month, YorkshireLive reports. Martin Lewis said: “When you got them two years ago, they only last two years and there’s a deadline and people still haven’t used £13M of them. “So check whether you’ve got them at Tesco.com/Clubcard or via its app. But here’s the trick: if you’ve got them and you don’t want to spend them now. Take your £10 voucher, go online and buy a 50p restaurant voucher on its rewards page, which is worth £1.50. “Now, you will get reissued £9.50, the change, in vouchers and they are new vouchers so they have a two-year lifespan. “So that’s a way to extend them.”

Speaking of deadlines, Martin Lewis also told viewers that the deadline to use up old stamps – the ones which don’t have the barcode on them – has been extended. Previously they were due to expire in January but now the deadline has been extended to July 31st. Martin also urged shoppers of all major supermarkets – so Waitrose, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons as well as Tesco – that there are a few ‘free food’ deals available to redeem at supermarkets while stocks last.

The deals include Onken Kefir yoghurt at £1.65 at Waitrose, redeemable via Shopmium app, a 2L Coke Zero at £2, whereby you can buy it at Morrisons and then upload your receipt at Hashting to get the money back, a Pieminster gravy, at £4, available via Hashting through Waitrose in the same way, and a VFC Chick*n (ie meat free) tender at £3 you can buy at Sainsbury’s and claim back with code FREEVFC when shopping online at Sainsbury’s.

Like Loading...