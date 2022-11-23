Martina Navratilova Once Revealed How Baseball Would Treat Her Fiery Tennis Attitude in the Exact Same Way

Martina Navratilova is one of the greatest champions tennis has ever seen. She won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles. This comes to a total of 59 major titles, an Open Era record. Navratilova was known for her fierce fighting spirit and powerful serve-and-volley style of play.

Navratilova has lived in the United States of America since 1975 and has been a citizen of the country since 1981. Over the years, the Czech-American tennis legend has grown accustomed to the sporting culture of the US. Thus, it wasn’t a surprise when Navratilova was invited to throw the first pitch at a baseball game.

Martina Navratilova talked about umpiring in tennis and baseball

On May 10th 2017, Martina Navratilova threw the ceremonial first pitch in a game between the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals at Marlins Park. Following the first pitch, Navratilova answered questions on baseball and her tennis career in a short interview. During the interview, she answered a question regarding umpiring.

Reporter: You had a great seat cause you’re only two rows behind. Saw Yelich and Mattingley get thrown out. You can’t argue balls and strikes in baseball. You have a little more leeway in your sport, yes?

Martina: Well, it depends. I think what he said to the umpire, he would’ve gotten defaulted as well, yeah.

Navratilova’s fiery attitude might’ve gotten her ejected from a game of baseball. Baseball umpires have sometimes made outrageous calls and ejected players and coaches for nothing. Furthermore, the problem seems to have become more apparent in recent years.

The Cardinals went on to beat the Marlins 6-5 and Navratilova’s first pitch might’ve brought the home team some bad luck. Given her strong left arm and powerful stroke, Martina Navratilova might’ve even been good at baseball.

When did Navratilova retire from tennis?

Martina Navratilova retired from competitive tennis in 2006 at 49 years old. She retired shortly after winning her last Grand Slam title at the 2006 US Open. Navratilova ended her career in winning ways, taking home the Mixed Doubles title.

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 17: WTA Legend Ambassador Martina Navratilova cries as she listens to Katerina Siniakova of and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic after defeating Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium in the Women’s Doubles final match during Day 8 of 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara at Centro Panamericano de Tenis on November 17, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for WTA)

Over a 30+ year career, Navratilova won everything there was to win in tennis. Navratilova will leave behind a legacy as a fierce competitor and one of the all-time greats.

Who is your favorite tennis player of all time? Leave your answers in the comments section available below.