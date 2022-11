Young John Dutton is played by Josh Lucas, a 51-year-old actor from Arkansas.

He is best known for his roles in American Psycho, Sweet Home Alabama and The Lincoln Lawyer.

His parents worked in the medical industry, and he moved around a lot as a child.

By the time he was 13, he had lived in 30 different locations.

He began his acting career when he was 19 years old, having moved to Hollywood after finishing high school.