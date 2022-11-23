Meet the Guinness World Records oldest cat in the world

“She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal, except when she’s s snuggled on her favourite yellow blanket.”

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records, explained Flossie’s cat age is nearly equivalent to the oldest recorded human.

He said: “This is the human equivalent of over 120 years old, which would put her on par with Jeanne Calment, the French supercentenarian who lived to 122 years 164 days and holds the record for the oldest person ever.”

Mr Glenday hailed Flossie as a “highly deserving record-breaker”.