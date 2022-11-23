Meghan Markle ‘given questions in advance’ for interviews





Meghan Markle was due to appear on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September to promote her Spotify podcast Archetypes but this was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. The channel then went on to announce Meghan would be appearing on the show on December 7. Despite this since being revealed as “inaccurate”, Meghan has been questioned about choosing the talk show.

9News presenter Karl Stefanovic said: “Meghan Markle is about to complete the talk show trifecta. First, it was Oprah, bombshell after bombshell, then Ellen where she tried to make herself relevant and now she’s locked in an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show.” Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin added: “Obviously she’s going for the easiest possible appearance. “Jimmy Fallon, it’s all marshmallows and not a difficult question. “She will be given the questions in advance. It won’t be a substantial conversation.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle called out for ability to ‘cry from left eye’

The Duchess’s podcast series focusses on exploring derogatory labels women are faced whilst also offering insights into the royal’s life. In the latest episode, Meghan revealed that her mother still calls her “Flower”. Meghan was in conversation with actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez on her Spotify podcast when the pair discussed nicknames. Tuesday’s episode, which also features Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell, is the penultimate in the Archetypes series. Introducing the podcast, the duchess said: “And today we’re talking about living outside of the box – the box that we’ve talked about all season on this podcast, the different boxes that we try to get pushed inside of.

“What is it like when you live beyond those lines? When you colour outside of them, freely expressing our identities, and embracing the nuances that make us quite simply a human being.” The episode, entitled “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being”, begins with Meghan making a surprise visit to the Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles, where she was a pupil from the age of 12 until 17. She said those are “really formative years”, adding: “They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was… it was palpable. “I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped into some of the young ladies in volleyball practice.” DON’T MISS Harry ‘will find himself out in the cold’ once Netflix show airs [INSIGHT]

Later, in her chat with Pose star Rodriguez, Meghan revealed that her mother, Doria Ragland, still refers to her by a nickname. “My mom still calls me Flower,” she said, adding: “I’ll be a 41-year-old Flower. That’s fine.” During the episode, Meghan described the characters in Sex And The City – Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte – as “iconic”. She said Bushnell’s writing “still holds up today”, adding: “It still feels boundless today. And in her recent novel and one-woman show Is There Still Sex In The City? she continues to peel back the layers of what women can be in all stages of life.”

