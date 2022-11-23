Categories
Milwaukee Admirals goalies have odd relationship


Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was a first-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL draft and came from Russia to the United States in the spring.

Yaroslav Askarov is seen as the future, just 20, a confident and gregarious first-round draft pick who instantly endeared himself to fans 6,000 miles from his home in Siberia.

He’s 6-foot-4 and thin as a rail. The thin mustache he wears might give off a sinister vibe were it not typically perched on a smile.

Devin Cooley is in his second year in the second tier of North American hockey, a 25-year-old Californian whose stock rose with a breakout performance in the playoffs last season.

He’s 6-foot-5 and similarly a stick.

Their futures in the game are to a large degree connected. They compete directly for playing time with the Milwaukee Admirals now and potentially for promotion to the Nashville Predators in the future.

And yet …

“I’ve always been super close to my goalie partners,” Cooley said when asked about the relationship between goaltender teammates in general and himself and Askarov specifically. “I would say always they’re probably one of my closest friends on the team every year, dating back to youth hockey.





