Milwaukee Symphony gets busy for holidays with ‘Messiah” and movies

The Bradley Symphony Center will be nearly as busy as Santa’s workshop this holiday season, as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform or present 17 shows in its newish home (plus three more down the street). Many (but not all) will have some Christmas content.

Being active in their own home during December was a frequently stated reason why the MSO spent $90 million to convert a former movie palace into the BSC.

Here’s a look at the MSO’s performances and events from Nov. 25 through New Year’s Day. Unless otherwise noted, tickets for these events can be purchased through www.mso.org or (414) 291-7605.

“Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25-26, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Yaniv Dinur conducts the orchestra and guest vocalists Lisa Livesay, Whitney Claire Kaufman, Aaron Phillips and Andrew Johnson in music from “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen” and other shows. There’s film footage, too.

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 1 p.m. Dec. 4. The MSO travels down the block to the Riverside Theater, 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., to perform live to screenings of the sixth Harry Potter movie. Tickets for these screenings can be purchased through the Riverside box office, www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

“Holiday Pops,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Conductor-arrange Jeff Tyzik returns to lead the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and Orchestra in classics, carols and surprises.

Handel’s “Messiah,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Music director Ken-David Masur, who’s passionate about choral music, conducts the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus in the great Biblical oratorio. Guest vocalists include tenor Duke Kim, recently heard as a title character in Florentine Opera’s “Romeo et Juliette.”

“The Snowman,” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Yaniv Dinur conducts the orchestra performing a live score for the animated film “The Snowman.” They’ll perform other seasonal music, too, during this family concert.

The Texas Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Marcus Collins, J.C. Fisher and John Hagen, who came to fame as performers on “America’s Got Talent,” blend Christmas music with their crossover repetoire in this show.

“Sing-a-Long-a-Sound of Music,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21. When you walk into this interactive film screening, you’ll be handed a prop bag with the favorite things you need for an active evening. An emcee will keep things moving. Dress up if you like. Note: The MSO does not perform during this event.

“Ghostbusters,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Wind down 2022 or start the new year on an ectoplasmic note. Dinur conducts the orchestra performing live as the movie screens. But remember, don’t cross the streams.