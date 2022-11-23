Categories
Milwaukee Symphony gets busy for holidays with ‘Messiah” and movies


Music director Ken-David Masur conducts the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Nov. 11.

The Bradley Symphony Center will be nearly as busy as Santa’s workshop this holiday season, as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform or present 17 shows in its newish home (plus three more down the street). Many (but not all) will have some Christmas content.

Being active in their own home during December was a frequently stated reason why the MSO spent $90 million to convert a former movie palace into the BSC.

Here’s a look at the MSO’s performances and events from Nov. 25 through New Year’s Day. Unless otherwise noted, tickets for these events can be purchased through www.mso.org or (414) 291-7605.

“Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25-26, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Yaniv Dinur conducts the orchestra and guest vocalists Lisa Livesay, Whitney Claire Kaufman, Aaron Phillips and Andrew Johnson in music from “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen” and other shows. There’s film footage, too.



