Categories
Sports

Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw



Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw

World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor.

It was the third goalless draw at this winter’s tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top.

There were just attempts on target from both teams in a match played in searing desert heat despite the best efforts of the air-conditioned Al Bayt Stadium, 50km north of Doha.

Morocco have proved to be one of the most difficult sides to beat in world football of late, and have now lost just two of their last 41 games across a three-year spell, while Croatia extended their own unbeaten run to seven games in a game that will not live long in the memory.

More to follow.

What does the result mean?

Group F also contains a Belgium side ranked second in the world and a Canada team playing in their first World Cup since 1986. Those two nations face each other later on Wednesday in the other game on matchday one.

Croatia face Canada on Sunday November 27; kick-off 4pm. Victory could secure their progress to the round of 16.

Morocco take on Belgium earlier on the same day at 1pm knowing they too could take a big step towards qualification with three points.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: