Mrs Hinch’s favourite Vileda mop is £14 off in Amazon’s Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here and the top retailers in the UK have launched early deals on everything from homeware to kitchen and tech. Amazon started its Black Friday sale last weekend and already shoppers have eyed up a bargain on one of Mrs Hinch’s favourite cleaning tools.
Mrs Hinch – also known as Sophie Hinchcliffe – loves to share her favourite cleaning tips and products on social media and her fans always praise her recommendations. One of her favourite tools for getting rid of stains on hard floors is the Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket, and it’s now discounted in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale.
Slashed by £14 off, it’s now reduced to £32.99 and even includes an extra head replacement and refill.
She shared her love of the mop on Instagram and showed that she’s been using it to get sparkling floors and deep clean the home.
The mop is super easy to use with a foot-activated rotating wringer that allows you to spin the mop seamlessly.
Plus, it’s got a triangular shaped microfibre mop that can clean hard-to-reach spots.
With over 66,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers, its a popular favourite and has thousands of glowing reviews from customers.
Sassie said: “Saw Mrs Hinch using it on her Instagram, bought one and so glad I did. It took a fraction of the time for my floor to dry and the head makes it easier to get into the harder to reach places.”
Mrs C. E wood also added: “I have struggled to find a mop to clean my porcelain tiles and not leave streaks when dried. I have tried normal mops and steam mops, in the end, ended up on hands and knees cleaning and drying the floor. But seen this mop on Mrs Hinch Instagram and decided to give it a go. Marvellous and all because I can wash floor then wrong all the water out the floors dry.”
