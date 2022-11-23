Murray shows off painful new injury which will slow down 2023 plans

Andy Murray’s rigorous pre-season training regime could be impeded after the Brit shared a gruesome hand injury on his social media. The three-time Grand Slam champion was his own worst critic of his 2022 performances after his season ended in a whimper following some encouraging results.

Murray claimed he must work harder after his campaign ended in miserable fashion with defeat to veteran Giles Simon at the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old reached finals in Sydney and Stuttgart earlier on in the season as he saw a steady rise from no.134 to inside the top 50 in the world rankings.

And his dip in form could have been attributed to a recurring mystery cramp issue, but Murray made no excuses and vowed to test himself in the off-season as he plans to progress further in 2023.

But Murray’s early preparations for January’s Australian Open could be hampered by a painful-looking hand injury that he has posted on an Instagram story. Murray posted a picture of his injured hand on Tuesday with a ‘fed up’ emoji.

